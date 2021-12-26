New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $51.34 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.16% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $51,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Benchmark started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.59.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.03, for a total transaction of $1,035,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.66, for a total transaction of $6,012,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $348.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $346.37 and its 200 day moving average is $299.68. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.45 and a 12 month high of $373.58.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 28.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

