Allworth Financial LP Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 2,911.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of PFM opened at $39.12 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $32.03 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.48.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

