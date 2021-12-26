Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,185,381 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,029,611,000 after acquiring an additional 252,788 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 16.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,112,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $227,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,055 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,547,304 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $145,468,000 after acquiring an additional 206,868 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,912,315 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $125,155,000 after acquiring an additional 349,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 85.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,081,350 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $98,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average is $32.13. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is an increase from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.80.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

