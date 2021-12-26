Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 265.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,287,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928,106 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503,302 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,275 shares in the last quarter. Greylock Xiii GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter worth about $862,284,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2,034.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,140,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total value of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,204,824 shares of company stock valued at $220,608,091. 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $171.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $108.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.18. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.71 and a 1 year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

