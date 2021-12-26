Allworth Financial LP Buys Shares of 11,223 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

BKLN opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.10. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $22.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.