Allworth Financial LP Sells 420 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $71.58 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $74.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 41.22%.

PFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Principal Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.64.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

