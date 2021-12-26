Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,383,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,075 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.55% of TriMas worth $77,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TriMas by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in TriMas by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in TriMas by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in TriMas by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.30. TriMas Co. has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.32 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.26%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TriMas Profile

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

