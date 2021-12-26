Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $79.46 Million Stock Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 398,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,276 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $79,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,563,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,426,000 after purchasing an additional 102,879 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,796,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,680,000 after buying an additional 624,933 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,210,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,409,000 after buying an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,170,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,077,000 after buying an additional 241,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,097,000.

SITE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total value of $4,270,992.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,051 shares of company stock valued at $9,874,534. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SITE stock opened at $230.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $236.74 and a 200-day moving average of $204.32. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.60 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

