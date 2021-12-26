Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,667,972 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 283,682 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.27% of ACI Worldwide worth $81,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In other news, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala bought 2,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.18 and a beta of 1.08.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.