Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,412 Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,680,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 6.32% of Delek US worth $84,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,176,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delek US by 660.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 923,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 242,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delek US by 142.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 205,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delek US currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.73.

NYSE:DK opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.38.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $307,178.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 41,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $774,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,316,314. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

