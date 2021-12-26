Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 527,907 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,985,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527,907 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Vistra worth $85,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 0.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vistra by 2.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vistra by 5.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in Vistra by 8.5% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vistra by 135.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

VST opened at $22.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.47 and a 1-year high of $24.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 30.01% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently -14.35%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

