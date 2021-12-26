STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 132.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 31,125 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 5.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,354 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 441,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $91,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $454,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $241.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.34. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $170.36 and a 52-week high of $242.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.17. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

