ING Groep NV Has $1.78 Million Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,838 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,765 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 51,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 721,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,881 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 372,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 74,643 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

