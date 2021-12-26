ING Groep NV Decreases Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

ING Groep NV decreased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total value of $387,478.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

HIG opened at $68.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.36 and a twelve month high of $78.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.62%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

