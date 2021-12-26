ING Groep NV Has $1.87 Million Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PPL. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in PPL by 2.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 764,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,393,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PPL by 17.9% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 4.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,933,000 after buying an additional 66,035 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of PPL by 149.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PPL by 19.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,257,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after buying an additional 207,761 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL opened at $29.42 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

