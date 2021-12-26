Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires 1,174 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 2,348.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,728,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $620,185,000 after acquiring an additional 451,813 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 3.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,528,701 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $203,560,000 after purchasing an additional 83,184 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,027,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Baxter International by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 813,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,617,000 after buying an additional 221,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 640,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,542,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International stock opened at $85.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.81. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.12 and a 52 week high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 19.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAX. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen raised shares of Baxter International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

