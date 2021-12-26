Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Catalent alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $124.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.68. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $97.86 and a one year high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $309,138.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 152,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.90, for a total transaction of $19,980,183.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,168,770 shares of company stock worth $409,988,178. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.90.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.