ING Groep NV Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.7% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 57,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.1% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 60.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 510 shares of company stock valued at $37,417. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $83.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

