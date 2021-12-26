TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $57,358.00

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $3.33 million and $57,358.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain . TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

