Gems Trading 10.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GEM)

Gems (CURRENCY:GEM) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Gems has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Gems has a market capitalization of $374,201.26 and $1,610.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00044665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gems Profile

Gems is a coin. It was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. The official website for Gems is gems.org . Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org . Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg . The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

