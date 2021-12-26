MonetaryUnit Hits Market Capitalization of $1.09 Million (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $776.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.46 or 0.00177151 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 241,916,123 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

