6,000 Shares in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Bought by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDVY. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4,572.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 402,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after buying an additional 393,518 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2,379.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 298,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,675,000 after buying an additional 286,147 shares in the last quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter valued at about $7,097,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 541,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,766,000 after buying an additional 227,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 316.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 122,083 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.32. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%.

