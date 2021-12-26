Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 33.6% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 184,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 71.3% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 881,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,904,000 after buying an additional 176,182 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $109.83 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

