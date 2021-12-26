Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $200,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 154.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $165.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.55. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $133.78 and a 52-week high of $167.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

