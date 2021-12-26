Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBTX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 910.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 529,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after buying an additional 477,434 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 186.5% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 413,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,265,000 after buying an additional 268,989 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veritex by 7.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,598,000 after buying an additional 163,279 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 49.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 329,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after buying an additional 108,926 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Veritex in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,787,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VBTX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Veritex from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $258,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616 in the last three months. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VBTX opened at $38.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.62. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 33.06%.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

