Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,394 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 18,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total value of $4,581,104.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock opened at $116.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Meritage Homes Co. has a 12-month low of $78.00 and a 12-month high of $125.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.58.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.