Nordea Investment Management AB Grows Stock Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,684 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.18% of Kilroy Realty worth $14,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 1,267.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 217.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 12,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total transaction of $900,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $54.26 and a one year high of $74.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $232.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.76 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 71.39% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 36.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRC. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle.

