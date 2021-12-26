Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 78.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 5.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 9.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.9% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $172.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.00.

NASDAQ NVAX opened at $177.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Novavax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.01 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.89.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $178.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.34 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 149.66% and a negative net margin of 89.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $100,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $143,624.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,764 shares of company stock valued at $38,629,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.