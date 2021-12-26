Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.69% of Jack in the Box worth $14,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $73,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 17.1% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JACK. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.71 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.51.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $84.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.43. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.13 and a 52-week high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,840 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $156,344.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,020 shares of company stock worth $171,350. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

