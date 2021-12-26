6 Meridian Invests $419,000 in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of Magellan Health stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.39 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.56.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.