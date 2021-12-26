6 Meridian Has $388,000 Stock Position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

6 Meridian decreased its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RGR. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 331,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,851,000 after acquiring an additional 199,846 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 120.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 289,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after acquiring an additional 158,232 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 144.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,615,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,876,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,872,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,009,000 after purchasing an additional 29,256 shares during the period. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

RGR opened at $66.43 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.29. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.16 and a 1 year high of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.46.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.20). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 49.40% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.53%.

In other news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 5,083 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total value of $373,905.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $370,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,667 shares of company stock valued at $859,843. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.