Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $90.03

Shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.03 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.16). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.16), with a volume of 1,580 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £236.48 million and a P/E ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 90.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 93.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

In other Hargreave Hale AIM VCT news, insider Oliver Bedford bought 26,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £25,629.94 ($33,861.73).

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile (LON:HHV)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

