TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.08.

TIXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS International (Cda) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,165,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in TELUS International (Cda) by 609.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,595,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,368 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in TELUS International (Cda) during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TIXT opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion and a PE ratio of 129.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. TELUS International has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $39.91.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

