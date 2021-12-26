DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) versus WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Financial Contrast

WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) and DATATRAK International (OTCMKTS:DTRK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WISeKey International and DATATRAK International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WISeKey International 0 0 2 0 3.00 DATATRAK International 0 0 0 0 N/A

WISeKey International presently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 161.28%. Given WISeKey International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than DATATRAK International.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of DATATRAK International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

WISeKey International has a beta of 2.18, suggesting that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DATATRAK International has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WISeKey International and DATATRAK International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WISeKey International $14.78 million 5.68 -$28.66 million N/A N/A DATATRAK International $7.16 million 3.55 -$90,000.00 ($0.01) -1,048.95

DATATRAK International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than WISeKey International.

Profitability

This table compares WISeKey International and DATATRAK International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A DATATRAK International -0.09% -0.47% -0.09%

Summary

WISeKey International beats DATATRAK International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

WISeKey International Company Profile

WISeKey International Holding Ltd. engages in the provision of digital security technology in the field of cybersecurity, digital identification, and authentication of people and objects. It operates through the following segments: Internet of Things (IoT) and Managed Public Key (mPKI). The IoT segment encompasses the design, manufacturing, sales and distribution of microprocessors operations. The mPKI segment includes all operations relating to the provision of secured access keys, authentication, signing software, certificates and digital security applications. The company was founded by Joao Carlos Creus Moreira and Philippe Doubre in December 2015 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

DATATRAK International Company Profile

DATATRAK International, Inc. is a technology and services company, which delivers global eClinical solutions for the clinical trials industry. Its services support clients in the clinical pharmaceutical, biotechnology, contract research organization, academic research organizations and medical device research industries. The company was founded on July 17, 1991 and is headquartered in Mayfield Heights, OH.

