Loki Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. During the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,954.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,046.13 or 0.08099653 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.67 or 0.00309621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $450.15 or 0.00901120 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00013546 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00075019 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.51 or 0.00417395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.04 or 0.00254304 BTC.

Loki Profile

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

