Polker (PKR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.62 Million

Polker (CURRENCY:PKR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Polker coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Polker has a total market cap of $7.62 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polker has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00058928 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.38 or 0.08056100 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00008691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,918.32 or 0.99927800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.26 or 0.00072590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00053063 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Polker Coin Profile

Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,415,202 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR

Buying and Selling Polker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

