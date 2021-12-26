Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Stake Lessened by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the second quarter worth $79,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $112,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Hub Group by 33.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Hub Group during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUBG. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Shares of Hub Group stock opened at $80.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.31. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.35 and a 52 week high of $86.99.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. Hub Group’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

