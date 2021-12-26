U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,476,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,832,000 after buying an additional 1,763,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,037,000 after buying an additional 273,138 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,972,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,516,000 after buying an additional 495,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,872,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,040,000 after buying an additional 20,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,734,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,354,000 after purchasing an additional 168,816 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC/InterActiveCorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.25.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $131.81 on Friday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $118.97 and a one year high of $179.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.95. The company has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.44.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.07. The business had revenue of $924.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.37 million. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

