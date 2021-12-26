U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $701,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.57. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.83 and a 1-year high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

