11,436 Shares in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Get iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF alerts:

ICF opened at $73.37 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $88.40 and a 52 week high of $104.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.02.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.