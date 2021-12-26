U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,670 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,670 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total value of $1,965,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services stock opened at $111.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.70. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.16. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.60 and a fifty-two week high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

