U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,446,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,851,000. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,867,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,524,000 after purchasing an additional 181,771 shares during the last quarter. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $7,030,466.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,417 shares of company stock worth $9,028,322. 25.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of RPRX opened at $40.25 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.88.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.71%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

