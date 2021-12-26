Parachute Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $295,404.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Parachute coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Parachute has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $295,404.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Parachute has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00034217 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.