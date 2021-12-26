Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 514.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,551,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,531,426 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,075,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,663,000 after purchasing an additional 186,377 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,455,000 after purchasing an additional 284,038 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,084.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,610,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,567,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,779,000 after purchasing an additional 636,517 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.85.

