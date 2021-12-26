Alphastar Capital Management LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,754 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $702,387,000 after acquiring an additional 748,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,715,000 after acquiring an additional 329,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,004 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,134,000 after acquiring an additional 286,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

CRL stock opened at $369.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.19. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $243.37 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $385.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $397.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.03 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.50.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

