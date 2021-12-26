McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after buying an additional 38,708 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 439,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after buying an additional 21,369 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 19,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 468,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,149,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 136.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWL opened at $113.29 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $88.14 and a 12-month high of $113.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.26.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

