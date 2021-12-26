Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Shares Sold by MONECO Advisors LLC

MONECO Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,282 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 18,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Healthcare Trust of America from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial downgraded Healthcare Trust of America to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.09.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $33.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.66. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 0.65.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.00%.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

