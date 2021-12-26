MONECO Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Baymount Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth $205,870,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 60.7% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 6,910,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,745.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,534,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451,384 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,705,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 133.4% in the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,656,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,983,000 after acquiring an additional 946,390 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $21.16 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $19.80 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.38.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.