Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,533 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned about 0.08% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000.

Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF stock opened at $37.22 on Friday. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $51.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.63.

