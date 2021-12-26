Nwam LLC Sells 2,604 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Nwam LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $101.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.72. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.73 and a fifty-two week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

